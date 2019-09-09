Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $3.87 Million; Borgwarner Com (BWA) Share Price Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut by $451,630 Its Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 870,530 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 334,110 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $725.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Worried Investors Should Back Up the Truck on Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “One Big Reason to Avoid Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Buy – Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank Is Creating Opportunity For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 467,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Logan Management reported 0.13% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 101,228 shares. Montag A & Associate holds 0.17% or 47,123 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 225,636 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 29,631 shares in its portfolio. 5,506 were reported by Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 118,300 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested in 461 shares. Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,208 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pinnacle Prtn owns 35 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 33,199 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,319 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nomura: BorgWarner Is ‘Attractively Priced’ At Current Levels – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.