Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $152.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Ecofin LTD Holds Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.44 lastly. It is down 13.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 307,112 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $535.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

