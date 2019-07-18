Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Position By $2.70 Million; FLUX POWER HOLDINGS (FLUX) SI Increased By 13.95%

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 166,712 shares with $6.04M value, down from 241,712 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $73.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 2.23M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:FLUX) had an increase of 13.95% in short interest. FLUX’s SI was 4,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.95% from 4,300 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 1 days are for FLUX POWER HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s short sellers to cover FLUX’s short positions. The stock decreased 28.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 1,743 shares traded or 264.64% up from the average. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) stake by 908,364 shares to 5.50M valued at $200.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 576,259 shares and now owns 16.19M shares. Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was raised too.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $787.24 million for 23.27 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.59 million. The Company’s products include battery cell management system that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and battery modules, which are energy storage modules for industrial, governmental, and grid storage applications, as well as electrical vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers air-cooled and liquid-cooled chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including industrial equipment and portable energy storage.