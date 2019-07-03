Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position By $3.87 Million; Qs Investors Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Qs Investors Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 21.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 38,779 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 144,446 shares with $7.79M value, down from 183,225 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 5.99%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08M shares with $57.34 million value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $65.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.12M shares traded or 70.53% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Qs Investors Llc increased Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) stake by 44,369 shares to 157,628 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 169,176 shares and now owns 367,335 shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sector Gamma As stated it has 298,733 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 15,255 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.49% or 212,461 shares. Martin And Tn has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.15% or 3.33 million shares. Exchange Capital Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,954 shares. City invested in 28,672 shares. Hilton owns 200 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,800 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas has 134,920 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 0.14% or 36,789 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,967 shares. 237,491 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 10.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) stake by 22,412 shares to 10.01M valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 960,905 shares and now owns 7.26 million shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.