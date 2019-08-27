Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted by $3.23 Million Its Stake

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 999,159 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.56M, up from 970,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 3.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 598,456 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,967 shares to 47,817 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 24,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,778 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 26,466 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca holds 2,994 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 12,120 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Kempner Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.46% or 33,620 shares. The Virginia-based Rdl Fincl has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Street Advisors Lc reported 4,710 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability invested in 28,041 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 15,130 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 27,667 are held by Fagan Associate. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 4.41M shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 43,000 shares. 119,961 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com reported 10.91 million shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.05% or 3,556 shares in its portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02 million shares, valued at $722.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).