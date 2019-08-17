Edgepoint Investment Group Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Decreased by $202.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; Becker Capital Management Has Upped Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Holding

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 364,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.62 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 12,289 shares. Nuance Investments holds 3.57% or 522,589 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 23,524 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,871 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,133 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.71% stake. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 25,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 4,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 206,946 shares. Andra Ap holds 48,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1,873 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $200.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).