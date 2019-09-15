Edgepoint Investment Group Stake In Flowserve (FLS) Was Upped; Northern Oil And Gas Nev (NOG) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 17.04 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897.74M, up from 16.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.03M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 611,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 4.76 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 493,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Hot Stocks Under $4 – Investorplace.com” on March 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. CEO and President Swap Titles, Further Positioning the Company to Capitalize on Growth Opportunities – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Northern Oil makes biggest buy yet, acquiring W Energy Partners assets – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition With Cash and Stock – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $47.83M for 4.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 227,801 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De owns 14,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank reported 4,609 shares. 105,619 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 42,556 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Amer National Registered Advisor Inc holds 7,477 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 253,010 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 29,604 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 47,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 5.51M shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 28,605 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 77 shares.