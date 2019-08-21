Edgepoint Investment Group Stake in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Share Price Declined, Holder Botty Investors Has Cut Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 2.78 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 579,341 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Macquarie holds 0% or 43,350 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 281,334 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 8,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orinda Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.96% or 50,000 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 7,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2.35 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 410,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 518,816 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,163 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 21,371 shares. 9,432 are held by Barnett And Company Inc.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Wellington Shields And Lc has invested 0.7% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Signaturefd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 9,077 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl Bank &. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 214 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3.36 million shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sit Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Perkins Coie, Washington-based fund reported 540 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Middleton And Com Ma has 38,066 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Prns Llp has 4.42% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4.25 million shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01 million shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.