Edgepoint Investment Group Stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Has Raised by $32.70 Million; As Redwood Trust (RWT) Share Price Rose, Holder Van Eck Associates Raised Its Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 36,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 261,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 225,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 285,004 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 908,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51 million, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 365,879 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 9,462 shares to 27,787 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 15,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,930 shares, and cut its stake in Cia Siderurgica Nacional Sa (NYSE:SID).

