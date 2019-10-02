Edgepoint Investment Group Raised By $839,564 Its Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Holding; Blackstone Has 0.77 Sentiment

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 19,081 shares as Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS)’s stock rose 13.80%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 5.52 million shares with $244.65M value, up from 5.50 million last quarter. Echostar Corp. Class A now has $3.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 283,007 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub

Blackstone (BGB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 20 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 26 cut down and sold holdings in Blackstone. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.34 million shares, down from 13.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackstone in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 144,041 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The company has market cap of $645.18 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund for 138,673 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 64,812 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.83% invested in the company for 83,920 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.78% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 619,791 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 5,424 shares. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 79,191 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 25,280 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 18 shares. 363,656 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 19,710 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Alberta Mgmt stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mad River reported 23,617 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability has 26,564 shares. Citadel Llc holds 287,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 63,776 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Reilly Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Fir Tree Cap LP stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

