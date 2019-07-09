Edgepoint Investment Group Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Nordstrom (Call) (JWN) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Stake by $1.58 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Call) (JWN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 35,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 253,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 289,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 2.91 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 406,049 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63 million shares to 17.74 million shares, valued at $202.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 113,053 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 115,677 shares. James Investment Incorporated reported 4,830 shares stake. Bowling Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 57,896 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 8,861 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Voya Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 148,919 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Co reported 8,112 shares stake. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 7,970 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 65,646 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 332,200 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 59,157 shares to 96,962 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLB) by 470,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,483 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 35,516 shares in its portfolio. 1,225 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,087 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,311 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp owns 6,156 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Motco holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 86 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company holds 1.30 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 292,099 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 22,203 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 14,191 were reported by Cibc Mkts.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.94 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.