Edgepoint Investment Group Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Valuation Rose, Fsi Group Boosted Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 588,785 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22 million, up from 15.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 16.14M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Group Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 61,172 shares. Advsrs Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 72,089 shares. Creative Planning owns 513,107 shares. Oakworth Cap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.14% or 65,280 shares. Country Bancorp reported 633,551 shares stake. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management has 0.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Missouri-based Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daily Journal Corporation holds 52.09% or 1.59M shares. Lau Associate Lc owns 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,387 shares. Monarch Cap Management Inc has 39,578 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 30,119 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP owns 43,563 shares. 28,987 were reported by Bragg Financial Advsrs. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

