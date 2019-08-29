Edgepoint Investment Group Position In Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Was Has Lifted; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Aristotle Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.74 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21M, up from 16.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 1.27M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.55. About 2.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aia Group Ltd Spons Adr (AAGIY) by 63,469 shares to 241,193 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dassault Systemes Se Spons Adr (DASTY) by 9,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,641 were reported by Fairview Investment Management. Iowa Bancorp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hexavest accumulated 214,764 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Charter Trust owns 13,073 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,089 shares. Wealthquest holds 5,142 shares. Kings Point Management accumulated 80,518 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment holds 81,425 shares. Korea Corp owns 0.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 762,557 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 3,112 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vanguard invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,358 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 30,315 were reported by Of Oklahoma. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 1.58M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 208,797 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Lp has invested 0.84% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tremblant holds 6.96 million shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 1.15 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 47,172 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 330,389 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 11,830 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 49,753 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Us State Bank De holds 1,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 405,200 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 0.03% or 38,230 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $107.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).