Edgepoint Investment Group Position in Enbridge (ENB) Trimmed by $2.70 Million as Share Price Rose; Ameren (AEE) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 670,071 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2423.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 220,254 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $787.40M for 23.35 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Foolproof Strategies to Help You Retire Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) (USA) 6.4% Dividend Safe? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Millennial Investors: How to Build a $115000 TFSA With Only $10000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90 million shares, valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28,749 shares to 53,728 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 6,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,429 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 46,109 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 1.68 million shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 644 shares stake. 32,395 were reported by Cibc World. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 490,203 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 1.40 million were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Mngmt. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 20,114 shares. Moreover, Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 17,175 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us owns 195,242 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated reported 0.71% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cutter Brokerage holds 3,340 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) CEO Warner Baxter on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.