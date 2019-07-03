Edgepoint Investment Group Position in Enbridge (ENB) Cut by $2.70 Million; West Oak Capital Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $593,370; Stock Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 2.79 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 3.55 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 31.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300,506 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 649,564 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Greatmark Investment owns 153,872 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 98,220 shares. Credit Lc has invested 2.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 288,400 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,375 shares. River Road Asset Lc has 0.64% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 505,393 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Natl Registered Advisor owns 10,548 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 24,063 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 52,364 shares. Snow Limited Partnership owns 39,076 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $788.35 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.