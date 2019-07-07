Edgepoint Investment Group Position in Csx Corp. (CSX) Has Boosted by $1.66 Million; Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 430,134 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13 million, up from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar holds 5,848 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aull And Monroe reported 77,904 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 3,924 shares. Sit Inv holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Suvretta Cap Limited Co invested 2.72% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 121,770 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 0.6% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 52,488 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 17,020 shares. Whitebox stated it has 3,327 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Heartland Consultants owns 3,444 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The holds 149,393 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Allied Advisory Service reported 14,871 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 42.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 248,734 shares to 932,085 shares, valued at $126.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 247,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Technology has 9,234 shares. Amg Funds Lc invested in 0.95% or 18,267 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,556 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 33,367 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10,000 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). D E Shaw & Com stated it has 23,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gam Ag holds 0.19% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 86,566 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 31,719 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Lc reported 6,100 shares. Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 71,586 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 1.33% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).