Edgepoint Investment Group Maintains Position in Csx Corp. (CSX); As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Market Value Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 497,198 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13M, up from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX (CSX) Is Up 1.71% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX slips after missing Q2 earnings, cutting full-year revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust reported 3,498 shares. Permanens Capital LP has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.71% or 114,100 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 3,000 shares. Carroll Fin accumulated 22,921 shares. Washington Trust has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Franklin Resource Inc reported 0% stake. First Bancshares holds 0.04% or 3,596 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 92,315 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv owns 486,666 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Llc stated it has 968,968 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cadinha And Lc stated it has 5,467 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Mngmt invested in 718 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 11,873 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 9,802 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Guggenheim Lc invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 350 were reported by Advisory Service Net Limited Co. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). James invested in 26,299 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8,997 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 10,979 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 11,055 shares. Vident Inv Advisory holds 0.15% or 19,539 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 21,071 shares to 44,968 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 29,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,425 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).