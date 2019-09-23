Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $9.86 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 259,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95M, down from 955,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 344,689 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 60,791 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 40,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18,763 shares to 28,144 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,430 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.96% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Merchants Corporation holds 0.62% or 81,464 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,200 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 371,534 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Co holds 64,315 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 58,637 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com owns 94,352 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.84% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 811,072 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Optimum Invest Advisors has 94,537 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Retail Bank has 1.52% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 209,135 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schroder Inv Group, Maine-based fund reported 12.65 million shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 1.7% or 2.89 million shares.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $119.81 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.