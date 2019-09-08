Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Stake in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $185.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Financial Architects Has Cut Stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (ABT) by $783,760

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.19M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (ABT) by 92.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 9,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 10,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90 million shares, valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34M for 24.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5,421 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 123,302 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 7,685 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,521 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 24,716 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company reported 10,869 shares stake. The New York-based Summit Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 529,906 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Motco owns 1,364 shares. Fil Limited holds 422,403 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. White Pine Limited has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Incline Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 239,063 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com owns 64,312 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stack Finance Mgmt, a Montana-based fund reported 91,001 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has 6,528 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 55,349 shares. Moreover, Estabrook has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,927 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.79M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 10,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Ltd Co holds 3,058 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kdi Prns Ltd Liability Com has 5.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Meyer Handelman invested in 0.41% or 100,545 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0.24% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 13,256 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 730 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 5,405 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 68,662 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.86M shares. Coe holds 2.94% or 31,661 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

