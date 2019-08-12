Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by $37.66 Million; Df Dent & Co Has Raised Blackbaud (BLKB) Position by $3.77 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 84,670 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 47,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 576,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, up from 528,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 68,403 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02 million shares, valued at $722.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. 200 were reported by Architects Inc. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 121,222 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 408,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.11% or 8,064 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn invested 0.04% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,530 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 9,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 14,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.01% or 727,894 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.76% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Cibc World Markets holds 18,124 shares. Oak Associates Oh stated it has 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fifth Third State Bank has 579 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

