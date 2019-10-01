Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Position as Shares Rose; Whitebox Advisors Has Raised Davita (DVA) Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89 million, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 368,515 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 80,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 403,381 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.69 million, up from 323,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 1.31 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Sei Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 173,961 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 31,609 shares. 17,485 are owned by Blair William And Il. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 866,247 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,200 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 8,754 shares or 0% of the stock. 903 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd. Us Retail Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 50,592 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Oxbow Llc stated it has 3,975 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, American has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 38,903 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc accumulated 30,512 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 5,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.02 million shares to 17.04M shares, valued at $897.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 23,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.45M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardagh Group S A by 99,759 shares to 280,430 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,133 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn).