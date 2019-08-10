Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Valuation Declined; Halsey Associates Holding in Boeing (BA) Upped by $2.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend All-Stars Yielding +5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge says gap opens beneath Great Lakes oil pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Here Is Why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Is a Strong Buy Ahead of Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80M shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 485,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

