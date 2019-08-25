Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding by $16.19 Million; Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $352,440 as Share Price Declined

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc analyzed 177,931 shares as the company's stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 384,524 shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 39,436 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 547 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,165 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 27,480 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Limited Partnership holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,100 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 18,836 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers accumulated 2,594 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability owns 445 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 6,286 were reported by Captrust Fincl. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,615 shares. Meritage Gru LP has invested 5.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Capital invested in 4.83% or 19,195 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon's First Job Posting – Benzinga" on August 23, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,905 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 18,339 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Management holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 222,460 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 2,342 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Msd Cap LP invested 75.66% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 49,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 6,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Castleark Mgmt has 107,159 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.16% or 3,890 shares.