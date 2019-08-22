Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Holding in Flowserve (FLS) as Share Value Rose; Csx (CSX) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Position as Share Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 63,700 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 1.31M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 28,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 39,448 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Company holds 705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings has 0.05% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 5,161 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.12% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 1.69 million shares. Woodstock holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 32,300 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 825 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 17,913 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 6,300 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 41,552 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14.12M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 177,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea owns 138,800 shares. 28,927 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 548,518 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.59 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 11,053 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,235 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) owns 191,051 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bank holds 0.23% or 27,041 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 0.14% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 1,313 shares. 570,917 are held by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 15,181 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 147,253 shares. Field & Main Bancshares reported 550 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 106,945 shares. Sun Life has 1,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

