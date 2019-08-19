Edgepoint Investment Group Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22M, up from 15.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 21.20 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 22,837 shares to 286,959 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 7,400 shares. Inr Advisory Services Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palestra Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.25M shares or 4.54% of the stock. Clean Yield reported 4,925 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Advsr Limited Com reported 15,083 shares. Fdx Inc holds 15,260 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation has 3.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 117,113 shares. Family Corporation owns 30,060 shares. British Columbia Management has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp accumulated 188,622 shares. 304,285 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Daiwa Group reported 102,680 shares. Burney reported 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Cap Lc reported 10,000 shares. Highlander Cap reported 12,487 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.3% or 211,856 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 60,817 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 40,938 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.04% or 18,967 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 383,784 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sun Life Inc invested in 0.07% or 6,959 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Longview Prns (Guernsey) Ltd owns 21.03M shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. 76,604 are owned by Hills State Bank.