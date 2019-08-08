Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Stake in Flowserve (FLS) by $8.92 Million as Valuation Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 239,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97 million, up from 234,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $333.02. About 165,298 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 512,590 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 1.46M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 1,114 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 5,915 shares. Sun Life reported 223 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 117,479 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 90 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 6,450 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 19,151 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 940,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.02% or 86,175 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 34,249 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 404,325 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Compass Minerals shuffles executive ranks, hires first COO – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Names CEO and COO – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Shopify stock rockets higher after earnings; COO sees growing recognition of companyâ€™s breadth – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 100,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 208 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.07% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Strs Ohio reported 11,505 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Diversified reported 890 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 22,666 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,157 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 3,600 shares. Btim Corporation holds 60,837 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 1,396 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 160,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Co owns 24,949 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 384 shares or 0% of the stock.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 274,030 shares to 441,051 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 168,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE).