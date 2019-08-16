Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position By $17.91 Million; Vestor Capital Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 10.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 1.63 million shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 17.74M shares with $202.21M value, up from 16.11 million last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $694.52M valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 1.44 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

Vestor Capital Llc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc acquired 2,406 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 51,044 shares with $9.80M value, up from 48,638 last quarter. Home Depot now has $223.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.96. About 2.30M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.53% above currents $202.96 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 0.43% or 33,380 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 15.23 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 17,682 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Lc has 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,646 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.52% or 65,670 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 184,395 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Bell Bankshares invested in 0.16% or 3,197 shares. Hilton Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.09% or 3,472 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Capital has 0.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,810 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited holds 0.14% or 2,902 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh invested in 82,054 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,617 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.