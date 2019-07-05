Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Share Value Declined While Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Stake

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 81.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 28,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 34,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 1.42 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – Tel Aviv VC fund aMoon gets $250M from Credit Suisse, emerges as top player in Israel @BrittanyMeiling; 13/04/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/03/2018 – For investment opportunities in Australia, look beyond banks: Credit Suisse; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 16/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SEES BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 1.8%; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE HAS STARTED PITCHING STANCHART TRANSACTION TO POTENTIAL SUITORS, INCLUDING OTHER BUYOUT FIRMS IN ASIA – BLOOMBERG

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 345,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.37 million, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 216,708 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNBC: Beyond Meat hires banks for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse posts $60M loss on Canada Goose offering: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Increased Competition in China Affect Starbucks Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse: A Stable Player In A Chaotic Market Trading Under Book Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 236,537 shares to 554,211 shares, valued at $21.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VCRA) by 160,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 968,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Affiliated Managers Group Prepares for Market Turmoil – The Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PetMed Express, Chemours, and Affiliated Managers Group Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Affiliated Managers Group Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks to Buy Leading the Financial Charge – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares to 389,437 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).