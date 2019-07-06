Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Crown Holdings (CCK) Position; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake by $7.00 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22 million, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 668,142 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 164,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 275,810 shares to 664,571 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 27,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

