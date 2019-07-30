Edgepoint Investment Group Holds Position in Pricesmart (PSMT); International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stock Value Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Boosted Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 485,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.38 million, up from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 16,019 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Warehouse Sales Up 4.4%; 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $149.76. About 653,472 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. $610,976 worth of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was sold by PRICE ROBERT E. $36,059 worth of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares were sold by LYNN MITCHELL G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 41,700 shares. Qs Lc reported 3,300 shares. Smithfield Co invested in 0.02% or 2,414 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 33,869 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 14,753 shares. Argent owns 4,021 shares. Victory Management has 5,253 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,607 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Parametric Assocs Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 28,524 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 48,906 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 100,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 160,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $107.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prns Cap Llc invested in 0.25% or 8,982 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Haverford Trust holds 0.05% or 20,953 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,530 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 1.8% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 33,542 were accumulated by Novare Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 41,421 shares. Evermay Wealth Management has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 1.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bokf Na has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,296 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 1.82% or 122,327 shares. Associated Banc reported 32,565 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 17,694 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv owns 11,699 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

