Edgepoint Investment Group Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Stock Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 101,353 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 88,707 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 30,138 shares. Convergence Invest Lc reported 0.35% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cipher Capital Lp has 0.08% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 71,390 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 279,826 shares. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 0.01% or 14,958 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 224,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 43,316 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 220,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Blue Harbour Gru LP has invested 12.39% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Federated Pa reported 42,983 shares. Carroll Incorporated holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 167 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 11,922 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63 million shares to 17.74 million shares, valued at $202.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 4.26% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.41 per share. WCC’s profit will be $62.46M for 7.86 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.38% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 10,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 425,316 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei holds 0% or 5,665 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 13,339 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 1,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,732 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,642 shares. Ftb accumulated 0% or 355 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eulav Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 388,442 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 57,187 shares to 97,925 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI) by 13,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,897 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW).