Edgepoint Investment Group Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Has Trimmed by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fnb Pa (FNB) Stock Price Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed by $11.42 Million Its Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.14 million, down from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.49 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 3.49M shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $396.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. 500 shares were bought by Bena Pamela A, worth $6,109. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.22M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

