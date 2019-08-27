Edgepoint Investment Group Holding In Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Was Has Lifted; Private Advisor Group Has Lowered Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $829,344 as Shares Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 5,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, down from 9,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 160,957 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 908,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 46,206 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 2,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 4.60 million shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 60 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.03% or 300 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cincinnati Ins has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,764 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 184,935 shares. 1,242 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability. Bangor Savings Bank holds 3,526 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group holds 2.39% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 116,407 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.08% stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 2,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 27,681 shares. 6,718 were reported by Csat Advisory Lp.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 184,674 shares to 249,656 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.