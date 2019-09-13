Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake by $28.80 Million; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Lowered by $329,552 Its Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 612,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795.03M, up from 16.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 4.89M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 17/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO COMMENTS ON JENNIFER RIORDAN IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 1,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 15,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 132,645 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,110 shares to 54,627 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares to 696,483 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).