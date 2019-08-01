Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $8.43 Million; Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $608,960

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 2.61 million shares traded or 93.01% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,477 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 46,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 5,100 shares. Albert D Mason has 1.36% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 20,988 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has 64,424 shares. Jlb And Associate Inc invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% or 5,127 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albion Fincl Group Ut has invested 1.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.06% or 14,365 shares in its portfolio. 4,440 were reported by 1St Source Bank & Trust. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.06% or 66,364 shares in its portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Ouro Verde – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Energy’s Biggest IPO This Year – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.