Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Flowserve (FLS) Stake; Benefitfocusinc (BNFT)’s Sentiment Is 2.91

Benefitfocusinc (BNFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 93 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 32 reduced and sold stock positions in Benefitfocusinc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 31.26 million shares, up from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Benefitfocusinc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 17 Increased: 56 New Position: 37.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 198,198 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 16.02M shares with $722.99M value, up from 15.82 million last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $5.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 1.51 million shares traded or 50.18% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FLS in report on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4700 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 272,497 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 5,839 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 7,715 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% or 193,094 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Smithfield Com has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 28,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 14,850 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 17,913 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,403 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 471,357 shares. Cwm Ltd has 11 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 326 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 18,473 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. for 134,583 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 192,684 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.86% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 65,195 shares.

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.64 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 382,230 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $816.84 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $152.33 million activity.