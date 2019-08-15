Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped By $1.66 Million Its Csx Corp. (CSX) Position; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake By $368,640

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Csx Corp. (CSX) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 22,412 shares as Csx Corp. (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 10.01M shares with $749.13M value, up from 9.99M last quarter. Csx Corp. now has $51.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 2.06M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,880 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 70,053 shares with $8.97M value, down from 72,933 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $59.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 783,868 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -0.53% below currents $142.25 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of CCI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $142 target.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crown Castle International Crushed Its Second-Quarter Earnings Guidance – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80’s average target is 24.20% above currents $64.41 stock price. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $93 target. Morgan Stanley maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $74 target.

