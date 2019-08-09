Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $202.93 Million as Valuation Declined; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74M, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 87,821 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 164,734 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl has 492,500 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt accumulated 6,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 4.13 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mrj Inc invested in 45,330 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 108,685 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 42,146 shares. Cap Intll holds 1.40 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership invested in 300,495 shares. Fil Limited has 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Icon Advisers Inc holds 12,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Capital Fund Management Sa has 72,793 shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 21,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New ACOUSTIBuiltâ„¢ Seamless Ceilings from Armstrong Look Like Drywall, Perform Like an Acoustical Ceiling – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $200.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “(WBC) Merger Voting Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Is the Deal in the Best Interest of Shareholders? – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 157,398 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 27,245 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 66,560 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 23,516 shares. Omni Prtnrs Llp accumulated 1.07% or 73,390 shares. New Amsterdam Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 2,252 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 11,987 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 21,225 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 102,942 were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 452,251 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 24,600 shares.