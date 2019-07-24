Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position by $152.71 Million; Quinn Opportunity Partners Stake in Gamestop (GME) Has Upped by $906,950

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 194,091 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 3.37M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 6,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GameStop (GME) Reports Final Results of its 12M Share Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Game Over For GameStop? BofA Turns Bearish On Video Game Retailer – Benzinga” published on March 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Have Been Cut in Half So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Comments on Director Nominations NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time For GameStop To Use The ‘Konami Code’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 18,120 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 0% or 25,869 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.03% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 320,237 shares. Pnc Ser Gp holds 4,312 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc has 11,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 67,956 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 2.40M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.06% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 290,270 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Nj has 0.49% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 62,650 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 15.30 million shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability owns 16,718 shares.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.82 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.31% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 8,745 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New Amsterdam Prns Limited Ny holds 102,723 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 365,985 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.15% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Washington Capital Management reported 7,600 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% or 24,380 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.12% or 30,138 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 95,051 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 224,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.