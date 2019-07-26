Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dine Brands Global (DIN) as Stock Value Rose; Yum! Brands (YUM) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $5.45 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 80,350 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 440.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 55,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 285,882 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8. 2,652 shares were bought by Domier Tanya L, worth $249,888.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,300 shares to 155,400 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01M shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97 million for 12.10 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.