Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position by $16.19 Million; Stock Declined; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut by $525,350 Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 335,483 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 3,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 7,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.14. About 720,602 shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 7,500 shares. Coatue Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 3,248 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 99,193 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Castleark Mgmt Ltd owns 107,159 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,117 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability accumulated 39,481 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 2,329 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 23,750 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 5,500 were accumulated by Daiwa Inc. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 30,802 shares. 140,902 are owned by Principal. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 6,602 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02 million shares, valued at $722.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 485,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $212.74M for 15.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

