Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding by $28.80 Million; Stock Price Rose; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Renaissance Group Upped Holding by $392,978

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 612,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795.03M, up from 16.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.95M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 8,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 433,415 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18 million, up from 424,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.27 million shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10M shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $307.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,483 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 341,815 are owned by Whittier Trust Co. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 542,012 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.88 million shares. Davis has 85,014 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp accumulated 3.88M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 11.19 million shares. 223,253 were accumulated by Mai Management. 473,062 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diligent accumulated 11,412 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc owns 1.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 109,071 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 6,649 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Royal London Asset Limited reported 2.18 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Essex Finance stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kessler Investment Grp has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 300 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca owns 288,958 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). James Rech invested in 0.03% or 9,407 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,020 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 0.43% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 18,194 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Caprock Group accumulated 6,077 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Diversified Company reported 10,175 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amer Century invested 0.24% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hg Vora Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.23% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 1.25M shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 24 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

