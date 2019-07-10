Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Its Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) as Stock Declined; Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holder Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position by $352,470 as Market Valuation Declined

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 345,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.37M, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 333,852 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.