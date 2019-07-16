Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $51.89 Million; Crossvault Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22 million, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.37 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,225 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Investment Management owns 4,600 shares. Taylor Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,000 shares. 13,992 are held by Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership. Sterling Capital accumulated 1.60M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,792 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp accumulated 2.25M shares or 2.21% of the stock. Fin Architects Inc owns 1,516 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,407 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 6,293 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 8,349 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,876 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 16,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited accumulated 7,485 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 69,300 were accumulated by Andra Ap.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. $1.33 million worth of stock was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Com Delaware invested in 98,300 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc has invested 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,004 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,151 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,831 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.26% stake. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 62,516 shares. Alps owns 10,123 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Company holds 64,840 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 13,206 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 13,385 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by Atika Capital Limited. Partnervest Advisory Lc invested in 1,127 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.