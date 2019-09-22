Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Holding in Pricesmart (PSMT) by $21.82 Million as Stock Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Decreased Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 427,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.32 million, up from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 116,393 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR 5-WEEKS ENDED MARCH 4, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST-13 1/2 FULL MONTHS ROSE 4.4%; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. NET SALES INCREASED 6.6% TO $228.9M; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART 2Q REV. $839.6M; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Names Maarten Jager CFO

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 29.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.27 million shares to 14.47 million shares, valued at $104.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,364 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PSMT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 22.46 million shares or 5.36% more from 21.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. 34,598 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 3,258 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 43,061 shares. West Oak Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 35 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 61,826 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.17 million shares or 1.69% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 402,957 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 13,175 shares. 139,701 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 5,822 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 0% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut & Communications invested 0.28% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

