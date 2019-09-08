Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake as Market Value Declined; Parnassus Investments Holding in American Express Co. (AXP) Trimmed by $51.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 286,214 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 471,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.83 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.47 million, down from 7.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares to 973,731 shares, valued at $81.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Pwr holds 1.39M shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 14,326 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 449,256 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 0.11% or 3,000 shares. Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 26,000 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 6,499 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts has invested 1.57% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,159 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd invested in 599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Company has 0.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Laffer Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,365 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company owns 6,640 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HollyFrontier Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Baird Upgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc New York accumulated 102,723 shares or 2% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Blackrock owns 2.54M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.13% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 78,065 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,258 are owned by Element Capital Limited Liability Corp. American Incorporated has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 163,646 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 109,359 shares. Paradigm Cap has invested 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 208,584 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 709,425 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $725.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 4.26% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.41 per share. WCC’s profit will be $62.46M for 7.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.38% EPS growth.