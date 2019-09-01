Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Dine Brands Global (DIN) by $16.19 Million as Stock Declined; Mckesson (MCK) Position Lifted by Tiverton Asset Management Llc

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 8,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 466,163 shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 694 shares to 1,265 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halfmoon Parent Inc by 7,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,027 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63M shares to 17.74 million shares, valued at $202.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

