Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position in Dine Brands Global (DIN) by $16.19 Million as Shares Declined; American International Group (AIG) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 271,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, up from 264,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 162,884 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 58,498 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02M shares, valued at $722.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Inc reported 7,500 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division accumulated 45 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 5,262 shares. Symphony Asset Lc has 0.15% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Fmr Ltd reported 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Renaissance Ltd owns 396,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 53,325 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Pdts Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,272 shares. New York-based Laurion Cap Management LP has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). The New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Principal Group Inc Incorporated owns 140,902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 12,795 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dine Brands Global +2% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will IHOP’s New Burger Promo Be as Successful as IHOb? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.04% stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 26,703 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,125 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 4.73 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 94,787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 269 are owned by Adirondack. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 435,109 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,216 shares. 103 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 115,781 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.52% or 775,468 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 666,282 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 76,954 shares to 934,121 shares, valued at $50.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,816 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).