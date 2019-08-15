Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holding by $185.48 Million; Stock Value Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holding by $519,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $193.5. About 291,486 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 923,872 shares. 4,445 are owned by Security Trust. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.21% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 88,098 shares. Moreover, At Comml Bank has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 15,602 shares. Family Mngmt Corp has 0.75% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 3,458 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 535,923 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 6,374 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca owns 170 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 4,415 shares. 23,460 are owned by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Communication has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 31,230 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Mgmt.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.06M for 18.39 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Constellation Brands (STZ) to sell Black Velvet Canadian Whisky to Heaven Hill Brands for about $266 million – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alyeska Invest Grp LP invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 139 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & accumulated 313,242 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fairfield Bush has invested 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 59,257 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.38% or 1.48M shares. Thomas White Intll has invested 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.21M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Llc invested in 0.08% or 3,969 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Llc, California-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 7,299 shares. J Goldman And Com Limited Partnership holds 0.73% or 114,248 shares in its portfolio. 931 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).