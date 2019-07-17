Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position; WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (WRDEF) SI Increased By 151.83%

WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had an increase of 151.83% in short interest. WRDEF’s SI was 909,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 151.83% from 361,000 shares previously. It closed at $27.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) stake by 51.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 170,585 shares with $15.57 million value, down from 348,516 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc. now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 361,280 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Wereldhave invests in convenience shopping centres that are dominant in their micro environment in larger provincial cities in Northwest continental Europe. The company has market cap of $. The catchment area of our centres comprises of at least 100,000 inhabitants within 10 minutes travel time. It currently has negative earnings. We focus on shopping centres that have a sound balance between shopping convenience and experience.

More notable recent Wereldhave N.V. (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wereldhave’s 11% Dividend Yield Is A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave: A Missed Opportunity To Cut The 10% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave’s Downward Spiral Creates Opportunities For This 9.5% Yield REIT – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wereldhave N.V. (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wereldhave: The 8% Dividend Is Still Very Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wereldhave: Is The 20% Correction After A Dividend Cut An Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2018.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 1.63M shares to 17.74 million valued at $202.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stake by 345,690 shares and now owns 5.00M shares. Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was raised too.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Harsco Corporation (HSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp Is Back at Applebeeâ€™s by Popular Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97 million for 12.67 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,797 shares. Raymond James Advisors holds 0.01% or 27,080 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 6,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Co accumulated 39,481 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,702 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 201 shares stake. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 6,602 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Hillsdale Investment invested in 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 1.14 million shares. Castleark Lc holds 107,159 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 849 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 128 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.